TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

James Bond film release pushed back over coronavirus concerns

Daniel Craig poses for photographs at the German

Daniel Craig poses for photographs at the German premiere of the James Bond movie "Spectre" in Berlin in 2015. Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — The release of the James Bond film "No Time To Die" has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. "No Time To Die" will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.

The Bond films make a significant portion of their profits from international markets. The last film, "Spectre," made over $679 million from overseas theaters in 2015 with over $84 million of that total coming from China.

Concerns had already been brewing around the imminent release and the global outbreak. Publicity plans in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been canceled. And on Monday, the popular James Bond fan site MI6-HQ published an open letter to the producers urging them to delay the film's rollout.

"It is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events," the letter said.

Hollywood film release and production schedules have already been affected by the outbreak. Last week, Paramount Pictures halted production on the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film, which had been scheduled to shoot in Venice, Italy. The studio also postponed the Chinese release of "Sonic the Hedgehog."

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has spread globally. In all, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Author and talk show host Tavis Smiley speaks Jury decides Smiley must pay PBS in #MeToo dispute
Alex Trebek attends the screening of "Wuthering Heights" Trebek donates $100,000 to Calif. homeless shelter
Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC's political show "Hardball" Chris Matthews 'retires' from MSNBC, cites comments to women
America Ferrera attends the National Hispanic Media Coalition's America Ferrera to depart NBC comedy 'Superstore'
Clare Crawley will be the newest "Bachelorette" when Clare Crawley named next 'Bachelorette'
Dave Burd as the title character in 'Dave': Vulgar, funny show is for Dave Burd fans only
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search