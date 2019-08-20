TODAY'S PAPER
The 25th James Bond film is titled 'No Time to Die'

"No Time to Die" will mark Daniel Craig's

"No Time to Die" will mark Daniel Craig's fifth time playing James Bond. Photo Credit: AP/Leo Hudson

By The Associated Press
The 25th James Bond movie finally has a title: "No Time to Die."

Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as "Bond 25."

In "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig reprises the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members and Rami Malek plays the villain.

"No Time to Die," directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the United Kingdom on April 3 and in the United States on April 8.

A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.

