TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

James Cameron salutes 'Endgame' for sinking 'Titanic' record

Cameron writes that an iceberg sank the real Titanic, but it took the Avengers to sink his "Titanic." 

James Cameron attends the Los Angeles premiere of

James Cameron attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Alita: Battle Angel," on Feb. 5, 2019. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Filmmaker James Cameron has no bad blood with the Avengers, even though "Endgame" has eclipsed "Titanic's" worldwide record and bumped the 1997 blockbuster to third place.

Cameron tweeted a note Wednesday to Marvel president Kevin Feige and its employees congratulating the company for its success. Cameron writes that an iceberg sank the real Titanic, but it took the Avengers to sink his "Titanic." The accompanying image shows the Titanic crashing into a massive Avengers logo.

The studio, he says, has shown that the movie industry is alive and well and bigger than ever.

But "Avengers: Endgame" still has another Cameron film to conquer to get to the top. "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.8 billion worldwide, not accounting for inflation. "Avengers: Endgame" has earned $2.3 billion.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Ramin Djawadi attends the premiere of Disney's 'Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience' set for Jones Beach
Cast of "The Big Bang Theory" from 2017's 'The Big Bang Theory' made geeks cool
Billy Bush visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Billy Bush returning to TV
Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co. Oxygen greenlights Kardashian prison reform documentary
RZA, left, Ghostface Killah and Method Man in 'Of Mics and Men' doc celebrates Wu-Tang Clan
Marie Osmond will be joining "The Talk" in Marie Osmond joining 'The Talk' as co-host