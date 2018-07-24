WHO James Cameron

THE DEAL The Oscar-winning filmmaker is backing a $20-million bid for artifacts from the ship that inspired his best known film, "Titanic." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron and Robert Ballard, the English explorer who discovered the wrecked ocean liner in 1985, are trying to help several British museums acquire a collection of 5,500 Titanic artifacts from a private American company. Among the noteworthy items are a section of the ship's hull and a bronze cherub from the grand staircase. "If it gets sold into private hands, it disappears from the public eye," Cameron is quoted as saying of the collection. "It would be broken up and could never be reassembled."

WHO Mickey Rourke

THE MOVIE “Tiger”

THE DEAL A boxing drama featuring the 65-year-old actor has been scheduled for a Nov. 2 release, according to Variety. The film is based on the true story of Sikh boxer Pardeep Nagra, who was barred from competing in a Canadian championship because of his beard, a mandatory article of his faith which he refused to shave. Nagra challenged the ban in a Canadian court and won. The film’s stars and writers, Prem Singh and Michael Pugliese, pitched their idea to Rourke, who plays Nagra’s trainer, Frank Donovan, while he was at a boxing gym.

THE MOVIE "Juan of the Dead"

THE DEAL Alejandro Brugues' horror comedy, touted as Cuba's first zombie movie, will screen on the East End next month. It tells the story of a middle-age Cuban slacker and his friends who attempt to open a zombie-killing business during the apocalypse. The film will be co-presented by the American Friends of the Ludwig Foundation of Cuba (a cultural exchange organization with roots in the Hamptons) and the Havana Film Festival New York.

WHEN | WHERE Aug. 5 at 5 p.m., Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO $10; 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org