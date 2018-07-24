TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

James Cameron helping museum acquire Titanic artifacts, plus more movie news

His heart for all things Titanic will go

His heart for all things Titanic will go on: Director James Cameron is working to secure artifacts from the doomed ocean liner. Photo Credit: Getty Images/C Flanigan

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

WHO James Cameron

THE DEAL The Oscar-winning filmmaker is backing a $20-million bid for artifacts from the ship that inspired his best known film, "Titanic." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron and Robert Ballard, the English explorer who discovered the wrecked ocean liner in 1985, are trying to help several British museums acquire a collection of 5,500 Titanic artifacts from a private American company. Among the noteworthy items are a section of the ship's hull and a bronze cherub from the grand staircase. "If it gets sold into private hands, it disappears from the public eye," Cameron is quoted as saying of the collection. "It would be broken up and could never be reassembled."

WHO Mickey Rourke

THE MOVIE “Tiger”

THE DEAL A boxing drama featuring the 65-year-old actor has been scheduled for a Nov. 2 release, according to Variety. The film is based on the true story of Sikh boxer Pardeep Nagra, who was barred from competing in a Canadian championship because of his beard, a mandatory article of his faith which he refused to shave. Nagra challenged the ban in a Canadian court and won. The film’s stars and writers, Prem Singh and Michael Pugliese, pitched their idea to Rourke, who plays Nagra’s trainer, Frank Donovan, while he was at a boxing gym.

THE MOVIE "Juan of the Dead"

THE DEAL Alejandro Brugues' horror comedy, touted as Cuba's first zombie movie, will screen on the East End next month. It tells the story of a middle-age Cuban slacker and his friends who attempt to open a zombie-killing business during the apocalypse. The film will be co-presented by the American Friends of the Ludwig Foundation of Cuba (a cultural exchange organization with roots in the Hamptons) and the Havana Film Festival New York.

WHEN | WHERE Aug. 5 at 5 p.m., Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane

INFO $10; 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Luann de Lesseps at the 2018 Tribeca Luann de Lesseps avoids jail time for drunken tirade
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler host NBC's "Making 'Making It': Offerman, Poehler's colorful summer diversion
John Krasinski in Amazon Prime Video 's "Tom Eight TV shows to watch in August
Sara Haines and Michael Strahan attend the Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new 'GMA' third hour
Rep. Jason Spencer speaks at the Georgia State Pol uses racial slur, drops pants on 'Who Is America?'