Jericho native Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played daughter Meadow on "The Sopranos," is shooting her first movie since delivering her second child in January..

"Excited to leave the house again!!" the actress, 37, posted on Instagram Wednesday, posting an image from a Deadline.com story saying she will play a "street-smart social worker" in the thriller "Hunting Season," written and directed by Megan Freels Johnston (2014's "Rebound," 2017's "The Ice Cream Truck"). The film, also starring Deanna Russo, Sean Maher and Bruce Davison, is scheduled to shoot this fall.

Sigler is married to Manhasset-born former minor league bseball player Cutter Dykstra, son of former Mets star Lenny Dykstra,