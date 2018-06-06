Jared Leto's Joker to get his own movie: Report

"Dallas Buyers Club" Oscar winner Jared Leto will reprise his "Suicide Squad" role as DC Comics supervillain The Joker in a standalone movie.

Variety said that Leto, 46, will both star in and serve as an executive producer of the untitled spinoff film for Warner Bros. The trade magazine noted this will be separate from Todd Phillips' upcoming Joker origin movie, part of a Warner Bros. division specializing in origin-story films and for which Joaquin Phoenix has been assigned to play the role.

A screenwriter for the Leto movie has yet to be announced. It was unclear if production would begin before a projected sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad."