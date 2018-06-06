TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
63° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Jared Leto's Joker to get his own movie: Report

Jared Leto, as The Joker in "Suicide Squad."

Jared Leto, as The Joker in "Suicide Squad." He will reprise the role in a movie about the Batman archenemy. Photo Credit: Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Dallas Buyers Club" Oscar winner Jared Leto will reprise his "Suicide Squad" role as DC Comics supervillain The Joker in a standalone movie.

Variety said that Leto, 46, will both star in and serve as an executive producer of the untitled spinoff film for Warner Bros. The trade magazine noted this will be separate from Todd Phillips' upcoming Joker origin movie, part of a Warner Bros. division specializing in origin-story films and for which Joaquin Phoenix has been assigned to play the role.

A screenwriter for the Leto movie has yet to be announced. It was unclear if production would begin before a projected sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Internationally known fashion designer Kate Spade was found Recent notable deaths
Tony nominee Ethan Slater soaks up the spotlight Our critic picks who should, will win a Tony
Contestants attend a welcoming ceremony for the Miss Miss America dropping swimsuit competition
Uzo Aduba, second from left, in "Orange Is ‘OITNB’ sets premiere date
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice," Trump could face questioning in defamation suit
Jsephe Bellon, a CBS news executive and industry Joseph Bellon, 87, longtime CBS executive, has died