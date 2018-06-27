TODAY'S PAPER
Jared Leto signs on for 'Spider-Man' spinoff

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs onstage at the KROQ Weenie Roast on May 12, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for KROQ/Christopher Polk

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com
The Joker is wild about doing another comic book-themed movie.

Jared Leto, who played Batman’s arch-villain The Joker in the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad” will star this time in "Morbius," Sony’s latest entry into its Marvel-based, Spider-Man-centric universe of characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will feature the Oscar winner (2013's "Dallas Buyer's Club") as the antihero Morbius the Living Vampire, a character created for the 1971 comic “The Amazing Spider-Man #101” by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane.

Morbius starts as a scientist stricken with a blood disease. His attempt to cure himself naturally goes awry.

Daniel Espinosa (2012's "Safe House," 2017's "Life") will direct. No word yet on a premiere date.

