Jared Leto signs on for 'Spider-Man' spinoff

The Joker is wild about doing another comic book-themed movie.

Jared Leto, who played Batman’s arch-villain The Joker in the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad” will star this time in "Morbius," Sony’s latest entry into its Marvel-based, Spider-Man-centric universe of characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will feature the Oscar winner (2013's "Dallas Buyer's Club") as the antihero Morbius the Living Vampire, a character created for the 1971 comic “The Amazing Spider-Man #101” by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane.

Morbius starts as a scientist stricken with a blood disease. His attempt to cure himself naturally goes awry.

Daniel Espinosa (2012's "Safe House," 2017's "Life") will direct. No word yet on a premiere date.