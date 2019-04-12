TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
EntertainmentMovies

LI filmmaker's latest work focuses on a Holocaust survivor 'unlike any you've ever seen'

Plainview native Jeff Lipsky has a tendency to make films about dysfunctional families facing a crisis - and "The Last" is no exception.

Claire (Rebecca Schull) and her great-grandson Josh (AJ

Claire (Rebecca Schull) and her great-grandson Josh (AJ Cedeño) observe Rosh Hashanah in Plainview Pictures'/Jeff Lipsky's ' movie "The Last."  Photo Credit: Plainview Pictures

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Plainview native Jeff Lipsky has a tendency to make films about dysfunctional families facing a crisis — and his latest is no exception.

“It’s a contemporary story about a Jewish family in New York, and about a Holocaust survivor,” says Lipsky. "But a Holocaust survivor unlike any you’ve ever seen.”

Lipsky’s seventh film, “The Last,” stars Rebecca Schull (NBC’s “Wings”) as Claire, a Jewish woman who fled Nazi Germany near the end of World War II. Now 92, Claire joins her great-grandson (AJ Cedeno), her granddaughter (Julie Fain Lawrence) and their respective romantic partners on a trip to the beach. It’s there that Claire reveals a few shocking secrets.

“The challenging thing to audiences,” says Lipsky, “will be that she is not looking for sympathy or empathy. Or forgiveness.”

Lipsky is well-known in the film industry as a co-founder of October Films, the independent production and distribution company whose output during the 1990s included Mike Leigh’s “Secrets & Lies” and David Lynch’s “Lost Highway.” Though now a New York City resident, Lipsky shot his latest film at various Long Island locations, including Bethpage, Smithtown, Fort Salonga and Massapequa Park. “The Last” is currently playing at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, where Lipsky plans to speak at every show.

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world, frankly, to be able to fulfill a boyhood dream seven times over,” Lipsky says of his filmmaking career. “It's a rare privilege for anybody to make a feature film.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misspelled actress Rebecca Schull's name.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Laura Marano as Celia Lieberman and Noah Centineo 'The Perfect Date': Unpolished, but likable rom-com
Kate McKinnon, left, and Elizabeth Holmes. Reports: LI's McKinnon to play Theranos founder
Jeffrey Tambor at a "Transparent" screening at the Tambor's character to be killed off in 'Transparent' finale
Lori Loughlin arrives at the People Magazine Loughlin's scenes edited out as 'When Calls the Heart' returns
Charles Van Doren, the dashing young academic whose Recent notable deaths
Animated characters Sulley, voiced by John Goodman, and Goodman, Crystal reunite for new 'Monsters, Inc.'