Jennifer Lawrence ready to work with theater director on film

Jennifer Lawrence, who took a break from acting

Jennifer Lawrence, who took a break from acting last year, is ready to work again on a new movie set in New Orleans. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Concordia Summi/Riccardo Savi

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Break's over. Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence will star in an untitled film for IAC FILMS and A24, the first since she announced a year ago she was taking a break from acting following a string of movies that included "Joy," "Passengers" and "Red Sparrow." 

Acclaimed New York stage director Lila Neugebauer, likely to get a Tony nomination in a couple of weeks for her staging of "The Waverly Gallery" with Elaine May and Lucas Hedges, will make her film directing debut. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, who also did "Waverly," will produce. With this film, to be penned by first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders, Lawrence returns to her indie roots—her first best actress Oscar nomination was for   “Winter’s Bone" (2010). She'll also star in this summer's X-Men sequel, “Dark Phoenix,” which wrapped in 2017.  

The subject of the new film, to begin shooting this June in New Orleans, is under wraps, though a couple of tweets have suggested that it might have something to do with a shark movie A24 hinted about a while back. No matter. Lawrence survived all those "Hunger Games" movies and Neugebauer, a busy Off-Broadway director, can handle whatever's thrown at her, having staged everything from Edward Albee's "At Home at the Zoo" to Tracy Letts' "Mary Page Marlowe."  In 2016, Neugebauer directed a play called "The Wolves," about a rough-and-tumble high school girls soccer team (could have been the Sharks). 

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

