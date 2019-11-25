'Star Wars' script was almost sold on eBay

The script for the upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," came close to going, going, gone on eBay.

During an interview Monday on "Good Morning America," the film's director, J.J. Abrams, said that a real script ended up on the auction website. "One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams said. “It was then given to someone else who went to sell it on eBay.”

An employee for Disney, the studio which now owns the "Star Wars" franchise, spotted the script before anyone could get their hands on it and “got it back before it sold,” Abrams said. “With all the security, you have to be careful.”

Abrams, 53, added that the movie, which comes out Dec. 20, was completed on Sunday.