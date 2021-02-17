TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Phoenix, Erivo and 'Barb and Star' among Globes presenters

Announced Golden Globes presenters Awkwafina, from left, Cynthia

Announced Golden Globes presenters Awkwafina, from left, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig and Renée Zellweger appear in a composite image. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

"Barb and Star" are headed to the Golden Globes — actors Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will be among the presenters at the upcoming ceremony.

The Feb. 28 show will reunite several nominees and winners from last awards season: Joaquin Phoenix, Cynthia Erivo and Renée Zellweger, and Stony Brook-born Awkwafina are also among the first batch of presenters announced Wednesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Wiig and Mumolo's latest film, "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," was released last week and some are already calling the campy film a cult classic. It comes 10 years after the pair's hit, "Bridesmaids."

The Globes will be bicoastal for the first time with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler serving as hosts. Fey will host live in New York and Poehler in Beverly Hills, California.

Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. She’s won Golden Globes for her acting "Klute," "Julia" and "Coming Home."

Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in television. The writer, director and producer is a six-time Golden Globe winner.

Netflix dominated the nominations earlier this month, with its film "Mank" and its television series "The Crown" the leading nominees.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

CNN announced that early-afternoon "Right Now" anchor CNN shakes up morning, afternoon lineups
Kim Delaney stars in "The Long Island Serial Lifetime movie probes 'Long Island Serial Killer'
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin, seen in 2018, announced Brooke Baldwin to leave CNN in April
Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year ACM Awards show returns to Nashville venues in April
Rachel Lindsay said she believes "Bachelor" host Chris Lindsay: Right call for 'Bachelor' host to step away
Simone Ashley will star as Kate in Netflix's Simone Ashley to star in 'Bridgerton' season 2
Didn’t find what you were looking for?