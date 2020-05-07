Homebound moviegoers can choose between two action films this Friday night: “John Wick,” the R-rated hit from 2014 featuring an introduction from Jamie Lee Curtis, and “Shaolin vs. Wu Tang,” the 1983 martial-arts classic that will feature livestreamed commentary from the rapper-actor RZA.

“John Wick,” which cast Keanu Reeves as an assassin operating in a fantastical underworld, impressed audiences with its stylish stunt work and launched a three-film franchise. It will stream at Lionsgate’s YouTube page and Fandango’s MovieClips YouTube channel Friday at 9 p.m. Also included will be messages from franchise cast members Reeves, Halle Berry, Lance Reddick and Asia Kate Dillon, and from filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch.

“John Wick” is being offered free, but Lionsgate Films is encouraging viewers to donate to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation as a way to support theater employees furloughed during the current shutdown. Go to https://lionsgate.live/ to donate.

“Shaolin and Wu Tang,” directed by Gordon Liu and more commonly known as "Shaolin vs. Wu Tang," is a cult favorite that became a major inspiration for the rap group Wu-Tang Clan. A digitally restored version of the film will be hosted by Dan Halsted, head programmer at the Hollywood Theatre in Portland, Oregon, and will feature live commentary by Wu-Tang Clan co-founder RZA. The screening, presented by Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre, begins Friday at 9:15 p.m. Tickets, which can be purchased through http://cinemaartscentre.org, are $10.