Johnny Depp film 'Jeanne du Barry' to open Cannes fest

The historical drama “Jeanne du Barry” starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 16.

Organizers of the French festival announced Wednesday that this year's edition will get underway with the period film directed by and starring Maïwenn, who plays Louis XV's favorite courtesan, Jeanne du Barry.

The costume drama has been billed as a comeback film for Depp, 59, following his explosive trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. After both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages and $2 million to Heard. In December, they reached a settlement.

On May 16, “Jeanne du Barry” will also be released in French theaters. Netflix is connected with the film but only loosely. The streamer licensed the film for the first post-theatrical window 15 months after its debut, and only in France. The cinema-rich country has stiff regulations guarding theatrical windows, which also relate to rules governing Cannes' competition lineup.

As yet, no U.S. release has been announced for “Jeanne du Barry.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cannes earlier announced that “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon" will make their world premieres at the festival.