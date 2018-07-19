Warner Bros. will release its origin-story movie about DC Comics supervillain the Joker on Oct. 4, 2019.

The studio and the production company Village Roadshow made the joint announcement Wednesday before the start of "Comic-Con International: San Diego," according to trade reports. Directed and co-written by Huntington native Todd Phillips (né Todd Bunzl), best known for his "Hangover" trio of comedies, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix.

Despite reports that the film is called "Joker," no title was announced, a Warner Bros. spokeswoman confirmed to Newsday.

Separate from another upcoming Warner Bros.' Joker movie starring Jared Leto, Phillips’ film will be the first under the studio's new ancillary brand of the DC Comics universe, not necessarily using the same actors or continuity as in other DC superhero movies. In its July 10 announcement of Phoenix's casting, Warner Bros. said this film would be "an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips' exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale."

Scott Silver (2010's "The Fighter") is co-writing the script. While trade reports last year indicated Martin Scorsese would be among the producers, Warners now says the film will be produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff, a producer of Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013) and his upcoming "The Irishman."

The film is scheduled to begin production this year.