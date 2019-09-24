It's been called a work of profound social commentary and a new kind of thematically serious super-hero movie. But even as Todd Phillips' "Joker" won the Venice Film Festival's top prize, the Golden Lion, in early September, the film was being blasted as politically toxic, morally dubious, even dangerous.

"The rare comic-book movie that expresses what's happening in the real world," read the headline for Variety's rave review. Conversely, David Ehrlich at IndieWire called the film "a toxic rallying cry for self-pitying incels" and "a bar-lowering mess of moral incoherence."

The public will make up its own mind when "Joker" arrives in theaters Oct. 4. Already, though, "Joker" seems destined to join the ranks of other cinematic Molotov cocktails that have exploded in popular culture, from the shockingly violent crime drama "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967) to the scorned-woman fable "Fatal Attraction" (1987) to Oliver Stone's nihilistic satire "Natural Born Killers" (1994). Though nominally just the origin story of a DC Comics character, "Joker" is adding fuel to volatile political debates over gender, race, gun violence and domestic terrorism.

"People are much more aware of the political angles of films now," says Rodney Hill, Associate Professor of Film at Hofstra University. "There was a time where if you started talking about the politics of a film, people would say, 'Oh, come on, the movie doesn't really mean that.' But now, the power of films to create a political outlook is very real."

"Joker" stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, an unsuccessful comedian who transforms himself into an ultra-violent version of Batman's most persistent arch-villain. Much of the debate over the film centers on whether Phoenix's character is meant to elicit sympathy or repulsion. Variety critic Owen Gleiberman, in his positive review for "Joker," acknowledged, "there’s no denying that we feel something for him — a twinge of sympathy, or at least understanding." But writer Kathleen Newman-Bremang, in an essay at the female-oriented website Refinery29, asked, "Did we really need a brutal movie about a white terrorist figure who uses gun violence to enact revenge on the society that rejects him?"

Some criticisms of the film seem to stem from a growing exasperation with stories about the problems of white men, says Peter Mascuch, Associate Professor of English and Film Studies at St. Joseph's College of New York. "People who aren't straight white males have more of a voice than they did even a decade ago," Mascuch says. "You can get a lot of acclaim if you do a well-made film that's a critique of masculinity. If it's somehow seen as sympathetic towards, or cutting slack for, the excesses of white masculinity, you're going to get pushback."

One strike against the film may be the reputation of Phillips, the Huntington-raised director and co-writer of "Joker." His biggest successes -- "The Hangover" and its two sequels – were comedies about white guys behaving badly. Phillips' ability to shift gears from comedy to drama has impressed some critics, but certainly not all. Stephanie Zacharek, at Time.com, called "Joker" a movie of "aggressive and possibly irresponsible idiocy."

Could "Joker" really lead to real-world harm? It's worth noting that a 2012 screening of another famous film about the Joker, Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," became the site of a mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, that left 12 people dead. Reports that the gunman referred to himself as "The Joker," however, were later debunked by The Denver Post.

The argument that entertainment can directly cause violence, though, is an old one that has never been definitively settled, says Hofstra's Professor Hill. "I think people are often too quick to blame various media for violence in the real world," he says. "Nobody criticizes Shakespeare for having Richard III as a hero. But he's a pretty despicable character, too."