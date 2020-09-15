Report: 'Lovecraft' star Jonathan Majors gets big 'Ant-Man' role

"Lovecraft Country" star Jonathan Majors will play a major role in the third Ant-Man movie.

Deadline.com on Monday said Majors, 31, will star opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The traditionally tightlipped Marvel Studios has not confirmed Majors' casting or his role, which "sources close to the project" told Deadline may be that of the time-traveling supervillain Kang the Conqueror.

As previously announced, Peyton Reed, director of "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018), will return for this installment. Distributor Disney has not confirmed a release date, although 2022 is expected. Majors appears to have no social-media accounts and has not commented publicly.