Report: 'Lovecraft' star Jonathan Majors gets big 'Ant-Man' role

Jonathan Majors attends the IFP's 29th Annual Gotham

Jonathan Majors attends the IFP's 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 2, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images for IFP/Jemal Countess

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Lovecraft Country" star Jonathan Majors will play a major role in the third Ant-Man movie.

Deadline.com on Monday said Majors, 31, will star opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The traditionally tightlipped Marvel Studios has not confirmed Majors' casting or his role, which "sources close to the project" told Deadline may be that of the time-traveling supervillain Kang the Conqueror.

As previously announced, Peyton Reed, director of "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018), will return for this installment. Distributor Disney has not confirmed a release date, although 2022 is expected. Majors appears to have no social-media accounts and has not commented publicly.

