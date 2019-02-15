Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre will hold an encore screening of “Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration” on Saturday to celebrate Joni Mitchell’s recent milestone.

According to the venue, the Feb. 7 screening of the film sold out, prompting a second showing.

Mitchell, who turned 75 in November, is known for her wide range of material, from the bouncing pop ditty “Big Yellow Taxi” to the generational theme song “Woodstock,” both from 1970. As the hippie era gave way to the soft-rock years, Mitchell scored hits with the dreamy love song “Help Me” and the nostalgic ballad “Free Man in Paris,” but also explored jazz, classical and non-Western music.

Her influence was made clear at a two-night tribute concert in November at the Music Center at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. Among the eclectic lineup were familiar names such as James Taylor, Graham Nash, Emmylou Harris and Kris Kristofferson; younger admirers like Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Rufus Wainwright and Diana Krall; and less obvious artists, including Chaka Khan, Los Lobos and Seal. “Joni 75” features performances and interviews with the musicians.

