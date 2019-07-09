TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
85° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Watch: Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in new 'Judy' trailer

Renée Zellweger stars as the legendary Hollywood icon Judy Garland in "Judy," hitting theaters on Sept. 27. (Credit: RoadsideFlix)

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger captures the heartbreaking fragility of Judy Garland toward the end of the singer-actress' life in the first full trailer for the biographical drama "Judy," which hits theaters on Sept. 27.

Arriving at a Los Angeles hotel with her two younger children, Lorna and Joey Luft, sometime in the mid- to late 1960s, the performer finds her room given away because her account is in arrears. As she and the kids take a car to the home of her ex-husband Sidney Luft (Rufus Sewell), Garland — famously plagued by drugs, alcohol and Hollywood-driven insecurities — shakes some pills into her palm.

"Mama," says Lorna (Bella Ramsey), "please don't go to sleep now." "No, no, no," Garland assures, "these are the other ones."

Sometime later, Garland tells a compatriot, "I don't have a home. I can't even get a manager." She's told the London nightclub The Talk of the Town would offer her a good sum to perform. "You're saying I have to leave my children," she replies resignedly, "if I want to make enough money to be with my children?"

At the nightclub during that famed run from Dec. 30, 1968, to Feb. 1, 1969, a young stage manager (Jessie Buckley) helps encourage the frightened Garland — who despite the tumult of those concerts continues her romance with musician Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock), whom she would marry in March, shortly before her death in June.

Finally, against a haunting rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," the tragic chanteuse acknowledges that, "Everybody has their troubles, and I've had mine. I just want what everybody wants. I just seem to have a harder time getting it." In the end she teases an audience, "You won't forget me, will you?" — and then turns serious, whispering, "Promise you won't."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Long Islander Marlene Glass, center, appears on the LIer appears on ABC's 'Holey Moley'
Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, is 'SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout': Funny and funky
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file Comic Morgan hosting The ESPYS to help fight cancer
Wendy Williams attends Annual Charity Day hosted by More health woes for Wendy Williams
This image released by PBS shows characters Molly, First U.S. kid's series with Alaska Native lead kicks off
Actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg hosts CBS' 'Love Island': What to expect with the U.S. version
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search