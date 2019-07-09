Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger captures the heartbreaking fragility of Judy Garland toward the end of the singer-actress' life in the first full trailer for the biographical drama "Judy," which hits theaters on Sept. 27.

Arriving at a Los Angeles hotel with her two younger children, Lorna and Joey Luft, sometime in the mid- to late 1960s, the performer finds her room given away because her account is in arrears. As she and the kids take a car to the home of her ex-husband Sidney Luft (Rufus Sewell), Garland — famously plagued by drugs, alcohol and Hollywood-driven insecurities — shakes some pills into her palm.

"Mama," says Lorna (Bella Ramsey), "please don't go to sleep now." "No, no, no," Garland assures, "these are the other ones."

Sometime later, Garland tells a compatriot, "I don't have a home. I can't even get a manager." She's told the London nightclub The Talk of the Town would offer her a good sum to perform. "You're saying I have to leave my children," she replies resignedly, "if I want to make enough money to be with my children?"

At the nightclub during that famed run from Dec. 30, 1968, to Feb. 1, 1969, a young stage manager (Jessie Buckley) helps encourage the frightened Garland — who despite the tumult of those concerts continues her romance with musician Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock), whom she would marry in March, shortly before her death in June.

Finally, against a haunting rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," the tragic chanteuse acknowledges that, "Everybody has their troubles, and I've had mine. I just want what everybody wants. I just seem to have a harder time getting it." In the end she teases an audience, "You won't forget me, will you?" — and then turns serious, whispering, "Promise you won't."