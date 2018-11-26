Screen legend Julie Andrews has a heretofore undisclosed role in "Aquaman," the upcoming superhero feature.

Entertainment Weekly said Monday that the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress-singer, 83, will provide the voice of the Karathen, a monstrous and mythical undersea being.

"We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered," "Aquaman" producer Peter Safran told the magazine. "And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer."

The film, starring Jason Momoa as the DC Comics superhero, opens Dec. 21.