TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
50° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Julie Andrews to voice a character in upcoming 'Aquaman'

Julie Andrews attends the 2017 Hamptons International Film

Julie Andrews attends the 2017 Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton.   Photo Credit: Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival/Eugene Gologursky

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Screen legend Julie Andrews has a heretofore undisclosed role in "Aquaman," the upcoming superhero feature.

Entertainment Weekly said Monday that the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress-singer, 83, will provide the voice of the Karathen, a monstrous and mythical undersea being.

"We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered," "Aquaman" producer Peter Safran told the magazine. "And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer."

The film, starring Jason Momoa as the DC Comics superhero, opens Dec. 21.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and Recent notable deaths
In this undated image provided by NBC shows, Jerry Springer is getting new court show, 'Judge Jerry'
The Voltron team of teens gets their lions New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
Gabriel Cordell rolls himself via an unmodified wheelchair Netflix doc looks at LIer's cross-country wheelchair journey
Joe Morton as the Rev. Arthur Finer Joe Morton talks 'God Friended Me,' dropping out of Hofstra
Kiernan Shipka stars in Netflix's "The Chilling Adventures Warner Bros. settles 'Adventures of Sabrina' suit