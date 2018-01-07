TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 13° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 13° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' tops box office with $36 million

Newcomer "Insidious: The Final Key" opened in second.

Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan

Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."  Photo Credit: AP/Frank Masi / Sony Pictures via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Move over "Star Wars," there's some new box office champs this weekend. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has topped the charts after three weekends in theaters, and newcomer "Insidious: The Final Key" opened in second.

Columbia Pictures says Sunday that the Dwayne Johnson-led "Jumanji" is estimated to have earned an additional $36 million, bringing its total to $244.4 million.

In second place is the horror film "Insidious: The Final Key," the fourth in the franchise. It earned $29.3 million.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" fell to third place with $23.6 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. The space blockbuster has grossed $572.5 million to date.

"The Greatest Showman" took fourth place with $13.8 million. "Pitch Perfect 3" rounded out the top five with $10.2 million.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Golden Globes 2018 nominations list
Golden Globes host Seth Meyers has said his Globes to get serious post-misconduct allegations
Jerry Van Dyke, left, and his brother, Dick, Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86
In this June 29, 2006, file photo, John Judge won't dismiss CBS suit by Ramsey brother
Iowa farmer and former TV reality show celebrity Judge rejects 'Bachelor' star's fatal accident law challenge
Theodore Roosevelt and Candido Rondon with a bush ‘Into the Amazon’: Extraordinary, moving story