'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' tops box office with $20 million

In "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," teens transformed into adult avatars must beat the real-life video game they're drawn into. Photo Credit: Sony Pictures / Frank Masi

By The Associated Press
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.

"Jumanji" sold $20 million in tickets, according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its five-week domestic total to $317 million. Landing in second is Warner Bros.' war drama "12 Strong," starring Chris Hemsworth. It grossed $16.5 million in its debut weekend.

The heist thriller "Den of Thieves" slots in at third place with an opening weekend of $15.3 million. The STXfilms release stars Gerard Butler and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

