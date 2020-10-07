'Jurassic World' shoot suspended due to COVID-19

Filming on "Jurassic World: Dominion" at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. has been suspended for two weeks because of COVID-19 cases on set. Director Colin Trevorrow tweeted Wednesday that there were "a few" positive tests for the virus.

He added that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but that they would be pausing for two weeks regardless to adhere to safety protocols.

A representative for Universal Pictures said the company was informed of the positive tests Tuesday night and that all tested negative this morning.

"The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount," the representative added. "Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with."

On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of "Jurassic World: Dominion" was being delayed a year to June 2022.

The film franchise starring Chris Pratt was one of the first major Hollywood productions to restart after pandemic-related shutdowns.

It's the second significant shoot to be affected by COVID-19. Last month the U.K. shoot on Warner Bros.' "The Batman" also halted production because of a positive case. Earlier this week it was announced that the release of "The Batman," which was set to open next October, had been pushed to March 2022.