PLOT A volcano threatens the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar once again with extinction. CAST Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabella Sermon RATED PG-13 (several gruesome deaths) LENGTH 2:08 BOTTOM LINE Horror director J.A. Bayona adds a bit of shiver to this successful entry in the dino-franchise.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the fifth film in the dinosaur franchise, is a blockbuster with unsettling undertones. Some of them come courtesy of the Spanish director J.A. Bayona, whose best-known films — “The Orphanage,” “A Monster Calls” — have touches of horror. Some of the dark moments, though, reflect larger concerns about the world: What we’re doing to it, and what the results will be.

“These creatures were here before us,” says chaos theoretician Ian Malcom, played by Jeff Goldblum in a brief but welcome return. “And if we’re not careful, they’ll be here after us.”

It’s always tempting to read cultural relevance into a blockbuster. “The Dark Knight” echoed post-9/11 fears of terrorism; “War for the Planet of the Apes” reflected new concerns about democracy's future. Often it’s coincidental, but there is something slightly freaky about watching a movie filmed in Hawaii (as all “Jurassic” movies are) that centers on an exploding volcano mere days after the devastating eruption of Kilauea. “Fallen Kingdom” is at heart just well-made entertainment, with all the action, effects, romance and humor that have kept this franchise alive since Steven Spielberg’s original film in 1993. It’s the quieter, more sober moments, though, that will stay with you.

Written by Colin Trevorrow (who directed the previous installment) with Derek Connolly, “Fallen Kingdom” sticks to the series’ dependable template. On one side of the dinosaurs are the do-gooders, represented by animal-lover Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and her sometime boyfriend Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), a roguish raptor trainer. On the other side are the profiteers, played by an excellent Rafe Spall and Toby Jones, who want to turn the dinos into living weapons. When that volcano explodes on the dinosaur’s home of Isla Nublar, each side races to evacuate the animals.

The new twist on the “Jurassic” genre comes with Maisie (Isabella Sermon), a little girl who lives in a spooky old mansion that will eventually be invaded by raptors, ankylosauri and the iconic T. Rex. Her connection to all this is a little tenuous, but her location gives Bayona an excuse to go Gothic, especially when a cunning new genetic creation, the Indoraptor, slinks into her room and slides a sadistic claw up her bedsheet.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” packs a lot into its two-hour running time and moves at such a terrific clip that we barely have time to register just how potentially dire things are getting. Fortunately Goldblum’s Malcolm is here to explain it to us, and to drive home just how ominous this movie’s title really is.