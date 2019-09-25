TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum to return for 'Jurassic World 3'

Laura Dern attends the Audi pre-Emmy celebration in

Laura Dern attends the Audi pre-Emmy celebration in Hollywood on Sept. 19. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Audi / Rich Polk

By The Associated Press
Print

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their "Jurassic Park" roles in the upcoming "Jurassic World 3."

Their castings were announced Tuesday night by executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow at a screening of "Jurassic World" attended by Dern. While Goldblum's Ian Malcolm appeared in 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," Dern and Neill haven't been back with the dinosaurs since 2001's "Jurassic Park III."

All originated their roles in the 1993 original "Jurassic Park."

Trevorrow, who helmed 2015's "Jurassic World," will direct the next installment following J.A. Bayona's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Those two films grossed $1.67 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

"Jurassic World 3," starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is to be released in June 2021.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Linda and Kevin O'Leary attend the American Music 'Shark Tank' star O'Leary's wife charged in boat crash
Billy Joel performs during a concert that also Report: Billy Joel TV series in the works
Ben Platt as Payton Hobart in season 1 'The Politician': Uneven, but entertaining  
Long Islander Nicole Anthony is a finalist on Will LI's Nicole Anthony win 'Big Brother'?
Marina Chello, of Plainview, was named to Blake LI singer chosen for Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice'
Walton Goggins stars in CBS' "The Unicorn." 'The Unicorn': The 'Dead Mom Sitcom' is alive and well
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search