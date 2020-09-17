Kate Winslet and Steven Yuen will add their virtual star power to this year’s Hamptons International Film Festival.

The English actress known for her role in "Titanic" and the Korean American star of AMC’s "The Walking Dead" will sit for remote live interviews as part of the festival’s popular series "A Conversation With…" Leslie Odom, Jr., will also participate in the series, the festival previously announced. Odom plays the legendary singer Sam Cooke in the festival’s closing-night screening, "One Night in Miami…"

The 28th edition of the Hamptons festival, which will take place mostly online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to expand its film line-up. New additions include "Ammonite," starring Winslet and Saoirse Ronan as 19th-Century women who begin an intense relationship; "Minari," featuring Yuen as part of an Asian American family living in the Ozarks; "Sound of Metal," about a rock drummer (Riz Ahmed) who begins losing his hearing; and "Wander Darkly," about a couple (Sienna Miller and Diego Luna) living in the aftermath of an accident.

"Wander Darkly," whose director, Tara Miele, grew up in Lindenhurst, will screen as a Spotlight selection but will also appear in the Views From Long Island program. That program will also include "The Truffle Hunters," a new documentary by Bellmore-raised filmmaker-artist Michael Dweck ("The Last Raceway").

Other additions to the festival include the U.S. premiere of two documentaries, Alex Gibney’s "Crazy, Not Insane," about a psychiatrist who studies serial killers, and "Fireball: Visitors From Dark Worlds," a collaboration between Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer that explores man’s understanding of the cosmos.

The Hamptons International Film Festival runs Oct. 8 through 14. For more information go to hamptonsfilmfest.org.