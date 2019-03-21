The latest excellent adventure of Bill and Ted is about to begin.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves appeared in a YouTube video earlier this week to announce the start of “Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music,” the long-awaited sequel to their hit comedies “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989) and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991). According to Reeves, the film begins production this summer and will hit theaters in the summer of 2020.

“We want to say thank you to you, the fans,” Reeves says, standing next to Winter in front of the Hollywood Bowl. “It is all because of you guys,” Winter interjects, “and so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude.”

It’s been 30 years since Winter and Reeves originated their roles as William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq., and Theodore “Ted” Logan, high-schoolers from San Dimas, California, who would rather play in their rock band, Wyld Stallyns, than study. In the first film, a supreme being (George Carlin) leads the two slackers on a time-traveling adventure the night before they are due to deliver a crucial history report. Despite a slew of negative reviews, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” quickly became a cult classic.

The new film finds Bill and Ted in middle age and raising children of their own until a visitor from the future warns them that the universe is in peril — and only one of their songs can save it. During their latest adventure, according to an official synopsis, “they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) will direct the film from a script by original writer Chris Matheson. Steven Soderbergh is an executive producer. Shooting will take place in New Orleans.