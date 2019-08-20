TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

New 'Matrix' film set with Keanu Reeves, Lana Wachowski

Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of "John

Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" in Brooklyn on May 9, 2019. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of “The Matrix.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth “Matrix” is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.

The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Hoda Kotb took the summer off from the Hoda Kotb announces when she'll return to 'Today'
Chad Johnson has been posting insulting tweets about Past 'Bachelorette' contestant goes on Twitter insult rampage
James Corden has been hosting "The Late Late James Corden to host 'Late Late Show' through 2022
RuPaul's "Drag Race" franchise has been extended at VH1 renews 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and 'All Stars' 
Lucille Ball as her iconic TV character in DVDs worth buying: From 'Lucy' to 'Bojack'
Actors in the film "Skate Kitchen," from left, Report: HBO adapting 'Skate Kitchen'; LIer reprising role
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search