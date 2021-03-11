Kenneth Branagh to direct Bee Gees biopic

Kenneth Branagh will direct a biographical feature about the pop trio the Bee Gees.

Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced Wednesday that five-time Oscar-nominated actor-filmmaker Branagh and screenwriter Ben Elton (TV's "The Young Ones" and "Blackadder") will chronicle British-born, Australia-raised brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb's rise to stardom. The group's 1970s hit include "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "You Should Be Dancing" and "Jive Talkin'." Maurice Gibb died in 2003 and Robin Gibb in 2012; surviving band-member Barry Gibb will serve as an executive producer.

The Belfast-born and London-raised Branagh, 60, who earned a Best Director Oscar nomination for "Henry V" (1989), has helmed several Shakespeare adaptations as well as "Thor" (2011), "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" (2014), "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017), and the upcoming "Death on the Nile" and "Belfast."