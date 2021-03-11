TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Kenneth Branagh to direct Bee Gees biopic

Kenneth Branagh, left, is set to direct a

Kenneth Branagh, left, is set to direct a biopic on pop group the Bee Gees. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Charles McQuillan, left; Daily Express / Hulton Archive via Getty Images / Sydney O'Meara

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Kenneth Branagh will direct a biographical feature about the pop trio the Bee Gees.

Paramount Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced Wednesday that five-time Oscar-nominated actor-filmmaker Branagh and screenwriter Ben Elton (TV's "The Young Ones" and "Blackadder") will chronicle British-born, Australia-raised brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb's rise to stardom. The group's 1970s hit include "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "You Should Be Dancing" and "Jive Talkin'." Maurice Gibb died in 2003 and Robin Gibb in 2012; surviving band-member Barry Gibb will serve as an executive producer.

The Belfast-born and London-raised Branagh, 60, who earned a Best Director Oscar nomination for "Henry V" (1989), has helmed several Shakespeare adaptations as well as "Thor" (2011), "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" (2014), "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017), and the upcoming "Death on the Nile" and "Belfast."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Academy Award winners Natalie Portman, left, and Lupita LI's Portman, Nyong'o to co-star in Apple TV series
Elizabeth Vargas attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Elizabeth Vargas talks new 'America's Most Wanted,' more
Jake Borelli, one of the stars of Grey's 'The Buzz': Jake Borelli of 'Grey's Anatomy' talks breaking barriers, on screen and off
Kate Karan in her home that received a LIer gets home makeover on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Jennifer Farley and Zack Carpinello got engaged on 'Jersey Shore' star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley engaged
This year's Turner Classic Movies Festival will pay Turner Classic Movies Festival heads to TCM, HBO Max
Didn’t find what you were looking for?