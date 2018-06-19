The movie "Billionaire Boys Club," which has been in limbo since star Kevin Spacey was accused in October of making sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in 1986, has received dates for both video-on-demand and theatrical release.

Distributor Vertical Entertainment told TheWrap.com that the thriller — a remake of the 1987 TV movie about a Ponzi scheme and eventual murders committed by young graduates of Los Angeles' private Harvard School for Boys — would reach VOD on July 17, followed by a limited theatrical release on Aug. 17.

It tentatively had been scheduled for an Aug. 3 release, according to a Los Angeles Times list in April of this summer's movies.

Following the allegations against Spacey last autumn, Netflix dropped the Tony Award- and two-time Academy Award-winning actor from his series "House of Cards," and the streaming service also canceled a Gore Vidal biographical drama that had completed production, with Spacey in the starring role. Spacey's completed scenes in Sony Pictures' Ridley Scott feature "All the Money in the World" were scrapped and reshot with Christopher Plummer in the role, for which the actor earned an Oscar-nomination.

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in 'Billionaire Boys Club' — does not tarnish the release of the film," Vertical Entertainment said in a statement. Spacey has the supporting role of murder victim Ron Levin in the period crime drama, starring Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cary Elwes, Rosanna Arquette and, in a different role from his starring turn in the original telefilm, Judd Nelson.

"We don't condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it," Vertical's statement went on. "At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences. In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film."

Spacey has not commented on social media since his Oct. 30 statement of apology.