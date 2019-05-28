'Kingsman 3' plans big 'finish,' more movie news

THE MOVIE “Kingsman 3”

THE DEAL The upcoming sequel may “finish off” the central relationship in the successful spy-comedy franchise, DigitalSpy reports. The “Kingsman” movies, about a secret and exceptionally well-dressed branch of British intelligence, stars Colin Firth as elder statesman Harry “Galahad” Hart and Taron Egerton as his laddish protege, Gary “Eggsy” Unwin. "We've got to finish off the Eggsy and Harry relationship," director Matthew Vaughn says in DigitalSpy’s recently published interview. "The final chapter of their relationship needs to be told, which we've got ready to do, and I'm hoping to shoot that later this year or the beginning of next year.” Vaughn is also planning a “Kingsman” prequel, “The Great Game,” for a 2020 release.

THE MOVIE “Spirited Away”

THE DEAL The Oscar-winning animated film from Japanese writer-director Hayao Miyazaki will finally hold its theatrical debut in China, 18 years after its initial release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The fairy tale with environmental themes centers on a 10-year-old girl who enters a world of Kami—spirits from Japanese folklore—and must find a way to return home. First released in 2001, it became the highest-grossing film in Japan, a record it still holds, and became a United States hit after its surprise best animated feature Oscar win in 2002. In China, all films must meet government approval to play in theaters; the nod of approval for “Spirited Away” may be a sign of thawing relations between Japan and China. The film opens there June 21.

THE MOVIE “Ask Dr. Ruth”

THE DEAL America’s most famous sex therapist, Ruth Westheimer, will celebrate her 91st birthday next month with an in-person appearance at a local screening of a new documentary on her life. “Ask Dr. Ruth” follows the diminutive but plain-spoken German-born psychology professor from her youth to her arrival in the United States, where she launched a New York City radio show in the 1980s that would lead to several television shows, frequent talk-show appearances, a stint on “Hollywood Squares,” commercial endorsements and roughly 40 books. She’ll speak at the screening, which includes a birthday reception and a signing of her latest book “The Doctor Is In: Dr. Ruth on Love, Life, and Joie de Vivre.”

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. June 19 at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington

INFO $70; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org