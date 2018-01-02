TODAY'S PAPER
Leonardo DiCaprio to be honored for climate change work

‘Jumanji’ sequel is a player; ‘Dark Crystal’ will shine again in theaters.

Leonardo DiCaprio is up for an honor.

Leonardo DiCaprio is up for an honor.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
WHO Leonardo DiCaprio

THE DEAL The actor will be the featured guest at a fundraising gala co-hosted by Sean Penn in Los Angeles on Saturday, Variety reports. DiCaprio will be honored for his efforts in raising awareness about climate change; money will go to disaster relief organizations in the United States and the Caribbean. The party is one of several hosted by film-industry insiders during this week’s run-up to the Golden Globes on Sunday.

THE MOVIE “The Dark Crystal”

THE DEAL Jim Henson’s fantasy extravaganza about Mystics and Gelflings received mixed reviews on its release in 1982 but has since become a cult favorite. It returns to theaters nationwide next month, coinciding with its 4K Ultra HD debut on home video and the recent opening of a permanent Henson exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. Participating theaters have yet to be announced.

INFO “The Dark Crystal” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and 28. For tickets and information go to fathomevents.com.

THE MOVIE “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

THE DEAL More than 20 years after the original “Jumanji” (1995), Sony Pictures’ sequel is shaping up as a hit. The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black as avatars in a jungle-adventure video game, earned another $66.5 million over the holiday weekend for a $185.7 million domestic gross, according to Variety. Thanks to better-than-expected reviews and high marks from audiences, “Jumanji” remains a bright spot in a dark 2017 (the overall box-office take was down more than 2 percent from 2016) and could keep performing well into the new year.

