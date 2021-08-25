TODAY'S PAPER
Letitia Wright injured filming stunt on 'Black Panther 2'

Letitia Wright plays Shuri, the sister of T'Challa/Black

Letitia Wright plays Shuri, the sister of T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
"Black Panther" star Letitia Wright is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set of "Wakanda Forever."

A Marvel spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that the injury happened while filming a stunt for the sequel. Wright is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in "Wakanda Forever," which is being directed by Ryan Coogler. The 27-year-old British actor was a breakout in the first film as the science-minded sister of the late Chadwick Boseman's T’Challa.

Her injuries are not expected to delay production on the sequel, which is slated to be released in July 2022.

The entertainment trade website Deadline.com first reported the news.

By The Associated Press

