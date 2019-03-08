“Everybody’s Everything,” the Terrence Malick-produced documentary about the late Long Beach rapper Lil Peep, is set to premiere at the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

The filmmakers call the 116-minute documentary, which also includes Peep’s mother, Huntington's Liza Womack, as an executive producer, an “intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to all people.” The film, directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, promises to follow his story “from the streets of Long Beach and Los Angeles to studios in London and sold out tours in Russia.” It will include Lil Peep’s music and performances, as well as additional music from Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump.

Lil Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, was 21 in November 2017 when he died of a drug overdose while on tour in Arizona. His posthumous album “Come Over When You’re Sober Part 2” reached No. 4 in November and "Falling Down," his collaboration with XXXTentacion, peaked at No. 13 in October.

Lil Peep collaborator Wicca Phase Springs Eternal told Billboard that he was interviewed for the documentary, adding that the combination of hip-hop and emo-influenced rock that Peep helped develop is already starting to hit the mainstream. “When he was alive, I thought his personality was too big to stay underground,” he said. “Being around him, I got the impression he was going to be a major pop star any minute. And he wouldn't have to change because he wrote catchy songs very naturally.”