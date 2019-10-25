Lil Peep documentary to have advance LI screening

TODAY'S PAPER
By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Liza Womack, mother of the late Long Island rapper Lil Peep, will appear in person for a local screening of a documentary about her son at Huntington's Cinema Arts Centre on Nov. 12.

"Everybody's Everything," executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Terrence Malick ("Badlands"), tells the story of the rapper born Gustav Åhr in Pennsylvania and raised in Long Beach. Directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, the film premiered to strong reviews at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this year. "Everybody's Everything" will screen in theaters nationwide for a one-night special event on Nov. 12 ahead of its theatrical release Nov. 15.

An underground star on the music-sharing site SoundCloud, Lil Peep combined hip-hop rhythms, moody melodies and emotionally vulnerable lyrics in a style that would be nicknamed emo rap. His debut album, "Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1.," released in August 2017, seemed to position him for mainstream success. Just a few months later, Lil Peep was found in his tour bus, dead of what would be ruled an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl and the anxiety drug alprazolam. He was 21.

For more information and tickets to Womack's appearance with "Everybody's Everything," call 631-423-7610 or go to cinemaartscentre.org. 

