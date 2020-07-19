Lindsay Lohan, 'Parent Trap' co-stars plan virtual reunion

Lindsay Lohan and other surviving stars of her 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" will reunite virtually Monday morning on journalist Katie Couric's Instagram account.

"Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a treat for you!" wrote Couric, 63, on Instagram on Sunday, referring to the film's director, Nancy Meyers. "We got the cast of the Parent Trap together again for the first time since 1998. The full episode will premiere exclusively on my Instagram TOMORROW at 9 AM ET. Make sure to mark your calendars - you won't want to miss this!!"

Accompanying her message was a trailer that included Lohan, 34, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, saying by remote video: "This is so cool! … It's just really special." The actress starred as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, raised separately and unbeknownst to each other by their divorced parents (Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson). After meeting for the first time at a summer camp, the twins hatch a plan to reunite their folks.

"I had such a blast," Quaid, 66, who played dad Nick Parker, says in the trailer. Elaine Hendrix, 49, who played the dad's conniving fiancee, Meredith Blake, says, "There's a whole generation who thinks Meredith is, like, #goals." Comedian Lisa Ann Walter, 56, who played Nick's housekeeper and Hallie's nanny, recalls one of her favorite moments: the look on her face when she runs across the mom's butler (Simon Kunz) in skimpy Speedo swim trunks.

And Meyer says of Lohan, in her first major role following bits on "Another World," "Sesame Street" and elsewhere: "We discovered a big star."

The director, 70, had teased on Instagram Friday: "Yayyyy! Finally I can share my PARENT TRAP news with you tomorrow! (Still not a sequel.)." On Sunday she wrote, "Sorry for the mini delay but the Secret's Out! @katiecouric and I got the PARENT TRAP cast back together for the first time since we made our movie. We had a blast."

The reunion will benefit chef José Andrés' nonprofit food charity World Central Kitchen.

The Disney hit was a remake of the studio's 1961 film, starring Hayley Mills as the twins and Brian Keith and Maureen O'Hara as the parents.