Hail, hail, the gang — including Spanky, Alfalfa and, of course, Pete the pooch — will all be here Tuesday for Cinema Arts Centre's Virtual Sky Room Talk on "The Little Rascals."

Kings Park filmmaker and film historian Glenn Andreiev will host the event about the making of the "Our Gang" comedy shorts, which were rebranded as "The Little Rascals" for television. Andreiev will discuss the popularity of the films, which started in the silent era and ended in the 1940s. He'll also share stories about the performers, one of whom was longtime Copiague resident Jerry Schatz, who performed as Jerry Tucker. Fans can also expect a plethora of film clips.

The event will stream all day on the Huntington-based theater's website. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at cinemaartscentre.org.