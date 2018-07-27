The Long Beach International Film Festival takes place largely in Lynbrook this year, but its South Shore focus is as sharp as ever.

At the new Regal 13 theater in Lynbrook, where most of the festival’s screenings will be held, things kick off with “Change in the Air,” a star-studded film from Lynbrook actor-director Dianne Dreyer, and close with “Rockaway,” an award-winning drama from East Rockaway’s John Budion. Back in Long Beach proper, the outdoor screening event Shorts on the Beach will return for what promises to be another popular edition, and the Allegria Hotel will play host to Chefs & Shorts, which combines wine, food and films.

Below are several highlights from the festival. All events take place after noon at the Regal 13 unless otherwise noted.

Change in the Air (Wednesday at 7) When a mysterious young woman arrives in a quiet neighborhood, long-kept secrets come to light. With Rachel Brosnahan, Mary Beth Hurt, Aidan Quinn and Macy Gray.

Papillon (Thursday at 8:15) In the notorious penal colony Devil’s Island, wrongly convicted Henri Charrière (Charlie Hunnam) plots a daring escape with a fellow inmate (Rami Malek). Based on Charrière’s books and on the 1973 film starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman. The film arrives in theaters Aug. 24.

The Push (Friday, Aug. 3, at 2) Grant Korgan, an athlete with a spinal-cord injury, documents his efforts to ski through Antarctica to the geographic South Pole using only his arms to propel himself. Co-directed by Brian Niles.

Shorts on the Beach (Friday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 near the Allegria Hotel, 80 W. Broadway, Long Beach). This edition of the festival’s al fresco shorts program features nearly a dozen titles, including “Build Ramps Not Walls,” a skateboard-themed documentary from Long Beach native Brian Adamkiewicz that won an award at the Cannes Film Festival. Admission is free.

Bad Reputation (Saturday, Aug. 4, at 4:30) A look at Long Beach legend Joan Jett, the one-time member of the Runaways who produced a string of hits with her band The Blackhearts, including “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Crimson and Clover” and, of course, the song that gives this film its title. Directed by Kevin Kerslake.

Rockaway (Saturday, Aug. 4 at 8) This semiautobiographical film, set and shot on Long Island, tells the story of two brothers, abused by their father, who find solace in a close-knit group of friends. This screening, and an encore screening Aug. 5 at Molloy College in Rockville Centre, are both sold out.

WHAT The Long Beach International Film Festival

WHEN | WHERE Aug. 1-4 at the Regal 13 theater, 321 Merrick Rd., Lynbrook, and other venues

INFO $12.50-$15 single screenings, $299 festival passes; longbeachfilm.com