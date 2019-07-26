The Long Beach International Film Festival returns for its 8th season with a wide range of titles, from the comedy-drama "Astronaut," starring Richard Dreyfuss as a senior citizen who dreams of going to space, to the documentary "Dennis and Lois," about two Long Islanders who have attended so many rock concerts they became legends to the bands.

Returning are some of the festival's popular events, including the outdoor screening night Shorts on the Beach and the food-plus-film program known as Chefs and Shorts.

Here are a few of the festival's highlights:

ASTRONAUT (Wednesday, July 31, at 5 p.m. at Regal Lynbrook 13, 321 Merrick Rd.) When a national competition for a ticket to outer space is announced, a senior citizen (Richard Dreyfuss) sees a chance to achieve a boyhood dream. With Lyriq Bent, Graham Greene and Richie Lawrence. Directed by Shelagh McLeod.

ANDY IRONS: KISSED BY GOD (Friday, Aug. 2, at noon at Regal Lynbrook 13) A documentary that sheds new light on the three-time world champion surfer, who died in 2010 after a private battle against bipolar disorder.

ART PAUL OF PLAYBOY: THE MAN BEHIND THE BUNNY (Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. at Regal Lynbrook 13) Jennifer Hou Kwong's documentary serves as an introduction to the founding art director of Playboy Magazine, who also designed the flop-eared logo that become an international symbol of sex and sophistication.

LE CHOCOLAT DE H (Friday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.) The Japanese have made their mark on the whisky market – could chocolate be next? This documentary follows Hironobu Tsujiguchi, a Tokyo-based chocolatier who incorporates traditional Japanese ingredients (mirin, sea salt, rice flour) into his high-end confections.

ANIMATION SHORTS DOC (Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at Regal Lynbrook 13) This six-film lineup includes "Huggins," about a rabbit pursing his dreams of making music; "The Sandman," in which the famous sleep fairy makes a dreadful mistake; and the unusual-sounding "Le Mans 1955," inspired by a real-life racing accident that killed more than 80 spectators.

THE DOG DOC (Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. at Regal Lynbrook 13) Cindy Meehl, director of the horse-whisperer documentary "Buck," turns her attention to dog-whisperer Marty Goldstein, whose Smith Ridge Veterinary Center in South Salem, New York, attracts four-legged patients from around the globe.

DENNIS AND LOIS (Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m. at Regal Lynbrook 13) They had their first date at CBGB in 1975 and went on to attend more than 10,000 shows together, making friends with the Ramones, Oasis, Mekons and others. Chris Cassidy's documentary finds the Long Island-based superfans grappling with age with illness, but not yet ready to relinquish their tickets.