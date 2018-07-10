Local talent headlines LI International Film Expo

Several stars with local ties will be among the featured guests at this year's Long Island International Film Expo. Manhattanite Danny Aiello will be honored with a lifetime achievement award, Ronkonkoma's Chris Roach (CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait”) will be named a Rising Star Honoree and Bronx-born Kevin Brown (Dot Com on NBC's "30 Rock") will host both the closing night party and awards ceremony. Other cast and crew responsible for some of the festival’s 147 short and feature films are also expected to attend.

Now in its 21st year, the film festival continues to offer panel discussions and workshops, most of them geared toward emerging filmmakers. The Expo’s Director’s Audition Panel, for instance, in which actors get seven minutes to make an impression on a group of working filmmakers, takes place Wednesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. and requires a reservation to participate.

Below are several screening highlights. Features are usually accompanied by short films in roughly two-hour blocks, and all showings take place at Bellmore Movies.

JOHN HEMMER & THE SHOWGIRLS (Friday at 1 p.m.) Kirsten Larvick’s documentary follows a 1960s entertainer who reunites with several old stagemates. This half-hour film screens as part of a shorts program.

BLOCK ISLAND (Friday at 9:45 p.m.) Four boarding-school friends hop a ferry to a Rhode Island vacation spot, only to discover that their captain has other plans for them. Directed by Tony Glazer.

LOVE & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN (Saturday at 3:45 p.m.) During a summer in the Hamptons, two families must grapple with the fallout from a sexual assault. Shot in Southampton and East Hampton. Directed by Jeremiah Kipp.

DINOSAUR (Saturday at 7 p.m.) The 25th feature film from Shirley-based director Fred Carpenter stars Chuck Zito (FX’s “Sons of Anarchy”) as an aging cop in Howard Beach. Starring Joan Jett, Robert Clohessy and Edward Asner. Written by Fred C. Wahl, a 25-year Nassau County cop.

ONE BEDROOM (Saturday at 9:30 p.m.) In a gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood, an African-American couple on the verge of breaking up looks back at several years of cohabitation. Written and directed by Darien Sills-Evans.

PLAY TIME (Sunday at 1 p.m.) Anthony DiFranco’s documentary looks at the various casts and crews at Long Island’s community theaters.

ONE LIFE TO GIVE (July 18 at 2 p.m.) First-time director Benji Dunaief shot this Revolutionary War film, about real-life patriot Benjamin Tallmadge, entirely in Port Jefferson and Setauket.

THE MUSEUM OF LOST THINGS (July 18 at 8 p.m.) A New York writer stumbles upon an unfamiliar museum that turns out to contain lost artifacts of his past — books, umbrellas and even the love that got away. Gregory Cioffi’s 22-minute film screens as part of a shorts program.