Film fans and filmmakers will gather at this year's Long Island International Film Expo, now marking its 22nd year as both showcase and inspiration for local talent.

As always, the Expo, otherwise known as LIIFE, includes feature films and shorts along with panels and roundtable discussions geared toward writers, producers and actors. At the festival's closing night party, Long Island actress Abigail Hawk, of "Blue Bloods," will receive a LIIFETime Career Achievement Award; Comedian-actor Chris Roach, the Ronkonkoma native and cast member of television's "Kevin Can Wait," will be a presenter; and Kevin Brown, of "30 Rock," will serve as host.

Here are several highlights from the Expo:

"Family Obligations" (Friday, July 12, at 6:45 p.m.) After his father’s sudden death, Peter (Chris Mollica) becomes caretaker to his Uncle Frank. Writer-director Kenneth R. Frank and his wife, executive producer Shawna Brandle, live in Rockville Center, where the film was shot.

Scared For Your LIIFE (Friday, July 12, at 9:30 p.m.) That's the festival's nickname for this horror-themed block, which includes six shorts and a feature titled "The Theatre of Terror."

"They Stole a House" (Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m.) Michael J. Arbouet's documentary explores the "zombie homes" created by foreclosures in New York.

"Fairytale" (Saturday, July 13, at 9:30 p.m.) Writer-director-producer Eli Hershko, of Oceanside, tells the story of two abused young women who form a friendship.

Write Stuff (Sunday, July 14, at 12:15 p.m.) Mitchell Bard of Snapper Films and Loren-Paul Caplin, whose production credits include the New Wave time capsule "Forbidden Zone" (1980), hold a panel discussion and Q&A on screenwriting. Admission is free but reservations are required.

"Interview with the Hitman" (Sunday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m.) An aging assassin begins to struggle with questions of morality. Fred Carpenter, the Shirley-based director, delivers his 25th feature film. Written by and starring James McTernan.

"Funny You Never Knew" (Monday, July 15, at 1 p.m.) A tribute to three comedians who worked in live television during the 1950s: Imogene Coca, George Gobel and Martha Raye. Andrew Hunt's documentary includes rarely-seen performances captured on kinescopes. Featuring Fred Willard and Kevin Pollack.

NY Loves Film Production (Monday, July 15, at 2 p.m.) A team from the New York State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development will discuss production concerns of all kinds, from tax credits to location scouting to finding a crew, and more. Admission is free but reservations are required.

"Safe Spaces" (Wednesday, July 17, at 8 p.m.) Justin Long plays a New York City professor whose life is upended after a comment in class lands him in trouble. This comedy from Roslyn native Daniel Schecter played at Tribeca but is now holding its Long Island premiere. With Fran Drescher and Richard Schiff.