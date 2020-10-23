Long Island’s indoor movie theaters will reopen Friday after seven months of darkness under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Large multiplexes and small mom-and-pop venues alike will be screening a mix of new and recent releases, classic movies and old favorites.

The reopening comes after cinemas across New York State closed their doors in mid-March, then watched as restaurants, bowling alleys and fitness centers were gradually allowed to reopen under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s phased rollout plan. In August, the New York chapter of the National Association of Theater Owners held a press conference at the Malverne Cinema and Art Center to call on Cuomo to let cinemas return to operation. But it was only last Saturday that Cuomo announced Oct. 23 as the date cinemas could once again open their doors for business.

Theaters will be limited to 25% capacity and no more than 50 people per screen, according to guidelines from Cuomo’s office. Assigned seating and social distancing between parties will be required; masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking. Many theaters have also signed on to CinemaSafe, a voluntary program of safety protocols intended to assure patrons that theaters will be clean, safe and well-maintained.

Cuomo’s reopening plan applies only to counties outside of New York City that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2% on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones.

The limited reopening comes at a perilous moment for the beleaguered film industry. The all-important markets of New York City and Los Angeles remain closed, and Hollywood studios have pulled nearly all of their biggest films from this year’s release calendar, leaving cinemas with few movies to play. AMC, the nation's biggest theater chain, recently announced it might run out of cash by the end of this year. Earlier this month, news that the James Bond thriller "No Time To Die" would be pushed back to 2021 was quickly followed by Cineworld’s announcement that it would close all 536 of its Regal venues in the U.S. for the rest of the year. Regal is the nation’s second-largest theater chain.

Cineworld reversed its decision, however, after Cuomo’s announcement.

At least 20 theaters are set to reopen on Long Island, including Regal locations in Deer Park, Lynbrook and Westbury; Showcase Cinemas in Farmingdale, Holtsville and Hicksville; and 12 AMC theaters across Nassau and Suffolk counties. At least two independently owned theaters, the Bellmore Movies and Showplace and the Malverne Cinema and Art Center, are also planning to open.

Among the titles moviegoers are likely to see are the horror film "The Empty Man," scheduled for release Friday; the Liam Neeson crime drama "Honest Thief" and the Robert De Niro comedy "The War With Grandpa," which were released earlier this month; Christopher Nolan’s "Tenet," from September; and the Russell Crowe thriller "Unhinged" and the superhero-horror film "The New Mutants," both from August.

The Malverne Cinema will open with celebratory screenings of the first film that played there, the 1946 classic "It’s a Wonderful Life."