Long Island 'Star Wars' fans feel the Force
The Force is strong on Long Island. Professional “Star Wars” cosplay groups, 501st Legion, Saber Guild and Rebel Legion, all volunteer every weekend at local charity events such as Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County's “Festival of Trees” as well as visiting children's hospitals and supporting public library reading programs by taking selfies and delivering high-fives.
“We live vicariously through the kids who see us,” says Chris Feehan, a member of the 501st Legion Empire City Garrison who dresses up as various characters such a Stormtrooper, an Imperial Gunner or The Emperor. “When they look at us, they don’t see people in costumes they see those characters from the movies.”
Here are five Long Islanders, who eagerly await the new film, “Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," that portray characters from “a galaxy far, far away”:
0-0-0 (TRIPLE ZERO)
PLAYED BY Allan Liefke
HOMETOWN Kings Park
AGE 39
OCCUPATION Special agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration
GROUP 501st Legion
ALSO PORTRAYS Stormtrooper, TIE Pilot, Royal Guard
Liefke made his new costume debut for 0-0-0 at the Festival of Trees after building it by hand for seven months.
“I 3-D printed it, sanded it smooth and painted it,” he says. “He looks like C-3PO except black with red eyes. He’s a Darkside droid that specializes in torture.”
REY
PLAYED BY Cheri Nowak
HOMETOWN West Islip
AGE 35
OCCUPATION Graphic designer
GROUP Rebel Legion
ALSO PORTRAYS Sabine (a Mandalorian)
Rey is the hero of the current “Star Wars” films and serves as an inspiration for Cheri Nowak.
“Originally Princess Leia was all we had,” she says. “Now with Rey using the lightsaber and being such a big part of the new movies makes it extra special.”
The big question everyone is waiting to be answered...is Rey a Skywalker?
“I don’t think so,” says Nowak. “She’s not a traditional Jedi.”
STORMTROOPER
PLAYED BY Joe Mantello
HOMETOWN East Northport
AGE 55
OCCUPATION Licensed customs broker
GROUP 501st Legion
ALSO PORTRAYS Darth Vader, Kylo Ren
Mantello wanted to be a Stormtrooper since he was a little kid when he saved up his money to buy a Stormtrooper mask for $50. Today he has upped the ante by building his own full bodied Stormtrooper suit for $2,000 complete with a voice simulator inside his helmet.
“Seeing Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers always has the biggest impact on people,” he says proudly showing off his costume. “Sometimes they will just stare and look at the details of the costume. It’s inspiring.”
AWYNA MATSUKO
PLAYED BY Heather Butterworth
HOMETOWN Shirley
AGE 33
OCCUPATION Student/receptionist
GROUP Saber Guild — Endor Temple
ALSO PORTRAYS Original Sith character Palan Ombra
Members of the Saber Guild create their own original characters within the “Star Wars” universe and Butterworth portrays Awyna Matsuko, a Jedi healer who was discovered on Naboo.
“When I get into character, I separate myself to become her,” says Butterworth, who helps teach Padawan training for kids with toy lightsabers. “It’s like being a rock star for an afternoon.”
TIE PILOT
PLAYED BY John Trowbridge
HOMETOWN Baldwin
AGE 49
OCCUPATION Sanitation worker
GROUP 501st Legion
ALSO PORTRAYS a Jawa
Trowbridge was immediately drawn to the TIE Pilot character simply because of the look.
“The costume is cool because it sticks out with the black mask and hoses,” he admits. “It’s fun because we give out trading cards that kids can collect as they meet us. Playing these characters is like re-experiencing your childhood and kids approach you with so much excitement in their eyes.”
