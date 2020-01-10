You're sure to see a Puddy Tat, not to mention Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner and more cartoon favorites at Cinema Arts Centre Monday night.

Glenn Andreiev, a filmmaker and cinema historian who lives in Kings Park, will host "Looney Tunes — A Loud and Funny History" at the Huntington theater at 7:30 p.m. Fans of those classic Warner Bros. cartoon characters, along with other favorites like Pepe LePew and Marvin the Martian, will be treated to a host of clips showing them in animated action.

"I'm going to talk about how animation evolved in the 1920s and '30s, and then looking at the golden period and how things reshaped in the '50s," Andreiev said. "Warner Bros. was purposely doing a lot of things Disney did not or would not do."

While Disney opted for a more believable approach to its toons, Warner Bros. frequently had characters breaking the fourth wall or doing things that hilariously defied reality. "They were the first ones to show someone falling from a great height and then just before hitting the ground have them hit the breaks."

While credit will be paid to Mel Blanc, the "Man of a Thousand Voices" who spoke for everyone from Bugs Bunny to Speedy Gonzalez, "the fastest mouse in all of Mexico," Andreiev points out that Blanc didn't voice every character. "He's credited in the title cards by himself, but don’t give credit to June Foray and Bea Benaderet," he said.



He'll also talk about animator Chuck Jones, who also directed some of the most memorable cartoons, including "What's Opera, Doc?" (1957). "He always said character was more important than anything," Andreiev said. "Daffy Duck always wanted money and riches. Bugs Bunny just wanted a peaceful life, but someone always messes things up. And Wile E. Coyote and Sylvester just wanted to eat."

Tickets for "Looney Tunes" are $17 and can be reserved by calling 631-423-7610 or by going to cinemaartscentre.org.

And as Porky Pig would say (minus the stuttering), that's all folks!