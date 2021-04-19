TODAY'S PAPER
'Mad Max' prequel shot in Outback to be released in 2023

Chris Hemsworth, seen at Monday's news conference to

Chris Hemsworth, seen at Monday's news conference to announce the new "Mad Max" film at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, called making the prequel in his home country a "pinch-myself moment." Credit: AP / Mick Tsikas

By The Associated Press
A prequel to the "Mad Max" movie franchise starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth will be filmed in Australia, officials said on Monday.

"Furiosa" is slated for release in mid-2023 and is expected to become the biggest film ever made in Australia, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Hemsworth, 37, said being involved in such a project in his homeland was a dream come true.

"This will be my fourth or fifth film here in Australia," the "Thor" star said in Sydney.

"It really is, out of everything I’ve done, the biggest pinch-myself moment, because I’ve grown up watching it and it’s so iconic," Hemsworth said.

"It is a huge honor. A lot of pressure, but exciting pressure that is certainly motivating," he added.

The latest movie in the franchise, "Mad Max: Fury Road," released in 2015, was mostly shot in Namibia because unseasonal rain left Outback New South Wales unusually green.

The lead actress in "The Queen’s Gambit" miniseries, 25-year-old Taylor-Joy will star in the film as a younger version of Furiosa, who was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 installment.

