Madonna is co-writing and set to direct a biographical drama based on her own life.

In an announcement Tuesday, Universal Pictures said Academy Award winner Diablo Cody ("Juno") is co-writing the untitled film. Veteran producer Amy Pascal will co-produce with Madonna.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Madonna, 62, said in a statement. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Madonna has directed and co-written two previous features, the 2008 comedy "Filth and Wisdom" and 2011's "W.E.," which contrasted the real-life 1930s romance between King Edward VIII and American divorcée Wallis Simpson with that of a modern-day married woman and a Russian security guard. She additionally wrote and directed the 17-minute short "Secret Project Revolution" (2013).

In addition to being what Universal called "the best-selling female music artist in history, ... [who] has sold 335 million records worldwide and remains the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time," the seven-time Grammy Award winner has acted in several films, including "Desperately Seeking Susan" (1985), "Dick Tracy" (1990), "A League of Their Own" (1992) and the movie-musical "Evita" (1996), as Argentine first lady Eva Perón.