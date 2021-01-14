The release of "The Many Saints of Newark," a feature-film prequel to HBO’s mobster series "The Sopranos," has been postponed to Sept. 24, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday.

The film, which was shot partially in Garden City, is set in the era of the Newark riots — which took place in 1967 — and follows the fictional DiMeo crime family’s attempts to stave off rival challengers. Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the also-fictional mob boss originated by his late father, James Gandolfini. The cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta and Corey Stoll. Series creator David Chase co-wrote the screenplay with Lawrence Konner; the director is Alan Taylor, who helmed several episodes of the show.

The reasons behind the film’s postponement aren’t entirely clear. "The Many Saints of Newark" was initially scheduled for release last September, but the widespread closing of cinemas because of the COVID-19 pandemic led Warner Bros. to push the date to March 12. Recently, however, the studio struck an unusual deal to release all its 2021 titles theatrically and on HBO Max simultaneously. The new September release date for "The Many Saints of Newark" could better position the film going into awards season, according to unnamed sources cited by Variety.

"The Sopranos" ran on HBO for six seasons beginning in 1999 and became one of the best-loved series of all time, ushering in a new age of high-quality dramatic television. The show won 21 Emmy Awards, including three for James Gandolfini for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

'NOMADLAND' ADJUSTS RELEASE PLANS. "Nomadland," Chloé Zhao’s acclaimed, award-winning road movie starring Frances McDormand, is also altering its release schedule. The movie will now open Jan. 29 in select domestic IMAX venues, and will simultaneously open in theaters and begin streaming on Hulu on Feb. 19, Searchlight Pictures announced Tuesday.