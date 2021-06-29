Fourteen years after that (in) famous fade to black, the trailer for "The Sopranos" movie prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark," was released Tuesday, offering the first extended glimpse of a young Tony Soprano — played by James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini — and otherwise confirming what fans already know. There will be blood, and lots of it.

Set during and before the 1967 Newark riots, the trailer picks up with Tony as a slacker high school student who is converted to a life of crime by his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). That's followed by a few fast cuts of some other legendary characters — Silvio Dante (John Magaro), Uncle Junior (Corey Stoll), and Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri (Billy Magnussen). Tony's revered father, Johnny Boy, who died years before the original series (and was played in flashback by Joseph Sirano) will be played by Jon Bernthal while "ma" Soprano — so memorably portrayed in the original by Nancy Marchand — is played by Vera Farmiga, seen briefly (and characteristically) dismissing her son's intellectual and leadership qualities which a high school counselor assures her are indeed real.

All this is set against the backdrop of a racially charged Newark, with Leslie Odoms Jr. as Harold MacBrayer, the leader of the local Black gang that's in a growing turf battle with the DiMeo crime family.

Meanwhile, the trailer also hints at a mystery figure (played by Ray Liotta) warning Dickie to stay away from Tony.

The tagline for all this? "Legends aren't born. They're made."

"Many Saints" — cowritten by show creator David Chase and directed by veteran "Sopranos" (and "Game of Thrones") director Alan Taylor — arrives in theaters Oct. 1 and will also stream on HBO Max.