TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

'Many Saints of Newark' trailer reveals the teenage Tony Soprano

Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano, Jon Bernthal as

Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano, Jon Bernthal as Johnny Soprano and Michael GandolfiniI as Teenage Tony Soprano in "The Many Saints of Newark." Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Barry Wetcher

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

Fourteen years after that (in) famous fade to black, the trailer for "The Sopranos" movie prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark," was released Tuesday, offering the first extended glimpse of a young Tony Soprano — played by James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini — and otherwise confirming what fans already know. There will be blood, and lots of it.

Set during and before the 1967 Newark riots, the trailer picks up with Tony as a slacker high school student who is converted to a life of crime by his uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). That's followed by a few fast cuts of some other legendary characters — Silvio Dante (John Magaro), Uncle Junior (Corey Stoll), and Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri (Billy Magnussen). Tony's revered father, Johnny Boy, who died years before the original series (and was played in flashback by Joseph Sirano) will be played by Jon Bernthal while "ma" Soprano — so memorably portrayed in the original by Nancy Marchand — is played by Vera Farmiga, seen briefly (and characteristically) dismissing her son's intellectual and leadership qualities which a high school counselor assures her are indeed real.

All this is set against the backdrop of a racially charged Newark, with Leslie Odoms Jr. as Harold MacBrayer, the leader of the local Black gang that's in a growing turf battle with the DiMeo crime family.

Meanwhile, the trailer also hints at a mystery figure (played by Ray Liotta) warning Dickie to stay away from Tony.

The tagline for all this? "Legends aren't born. They're made."

"Many Saints" — cowritten by show creator David Chase and directed by veteran "Sopranos" (and "Game of Thrones") director Alan Taylor — arrives in theaters Oct. 1 and will also stream on HBO Max.

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is serving as guest host
Guest host Sanjay Gupta kept 'Jeopardy!' clues in hotel safe
Late-night talk show host James Corden said recently
James Corden will change popular comedy segment
"Annie Live!," featuring Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy
Harry Connick Jr. to play Daddy Warbucks in 'Annie'
Brian Kilmeade visits Montauk on his Fox Nation
Montauk highlighted on new season of streaming series
Liam Neeson as Mike in "The Ice Road."
'The Ice Road': Liam Neeson's latest action film is a dud  
Pictured (L-R): Titus Welliver (Detective Harry Bosch),
'Bosch': Fine farewell to a streaming jewel
Didn’t find what you were looking for?