Margaret Cho joins cast of 'Fire Island' movie

Margaret Cho has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu romantic comedy "Fire Island." Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Margaret Cho has joined the cast of director Andrew Ahn's "Fire Island."

Variety said Wednesday that "Drop Dead Diva" star and iconic Korean-American comic Cho, 52, will play a homeowner and host on the titular Suffolk County LGBTQ getaway, in what distributor Searchlight Pictures calls a modern-day romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice."

"Dream come true! @margaretcho joining the FIRE ISLAND cast as our Mrs. Bennet!" tweeted Ahn, referring to the mother of five unwed daughters in the perennially popular 19th-century novel. Cho tweeted, "Excited to head to my favorite place with some of my favorite people," adding on Facebook, "Mama's going to Fire Island!"

The film's writer, Joel Kim Booster, who stars alongside Bowen Yang, tweeted, "Oh no big deal. Just icons doing icon ... [stuff]." Searchlight and production company Jax Media said last month that the film for the streaming service Hulu was set to shoot this summer in New York City and on Fire Island. Two other recent films bear the same title: a thriller from director Myles Clohessy that shot there this spring, and a romantic comedy from director Mimi Spiwak Harris, shot there in 2018.

