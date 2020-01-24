Call it the documentary that almost never was. "The Times of Bill Cunningham," Mark Bozek's portrait of the late, legendary fashion photographer, began as a one-minute video clip for an awards ceremony in 1993. More than 25 years later, Bozek's raw interview footage has been transformed into a feature-length documentary that will arrive in theaters Feb. 14. Bozek will bring his film in person to Huntington's Cinema Arts Centre Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.

"I started this as a kind of side project," says Bozek, a first-time filmmaker who compiled an early cut of the movie on a laptop in his Huntington home. "Instead it took over my life for the last two-and-a-half years."

Bozek, 60, may not be a Long Island native — he's from Michigan —but he has a couple of strong connections to the area. For one, he's the guy who discovered East Meadow's Joy Mangano while she was selling her now-famous Miracle Mops on the QVC shopping channel, where he was Senior Vice President of Broadcasting. (David O. Russell's biopic "Joy" featured a version of him played by Bradley Cooper. "I will mention that for the rest of my life," Bozek says). His wife, Susan, hails from Oyster Bay; they moved to Huntington in 2003.

Having also worked in the apparel industry for a time, Bozek was familiar with Cunningham, a self-taught photographer who became famous for his journalistic approach to fashion. Cunningham was a mainstay at The New York Times for nearly 30 years and a contributor to Details magazine; he also mounted several exhibits of his work. At the same time, Cunningham avoided the limelight himself, preferring instead to be known as just another New York eccentric – the old guy on the bike, wearing his trademark blue jacket and taking snapshots all over the city.

Bozek was working as a producer Fox Television, he says, when he began pursuing Cunningham for an interview in 1993. Cunningham refused, but later called back to ask a favor: He was receiving a fashion-industry award and didn't want to attend the ceremony -- would Bozek mind videotaping a short acceptance speech? Bozek grabbed a camera and several Betacam videocassettes and showed up to Cunningham's studio – a kitchen-less, bathroom-less apartment above Carnegie Hall -- for what turned into a non-stop, four-hour talk session. (Cunningham's place was so dark that they filmed in a friend's apartment in the same building.)

Bozek isn't sure why Cunningham spoke so candidly that day. "I'm no Barbara Walters," he says. Even when Cunningham began to shed tears – while talking about his own shyness, for instance -- he insisted the camera keep rolling. "After about 45 minutes I realized I should just keep quiet," Bozek recalls. The interview ended only when the tape ran out.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The day of Cunningham's death, in 2016, Bozek dug out those now-obsolete Betacam tapes. He found a company that could digitize them, then began piecing together what would become "The Times of Bill Cunningham." He showed a rough cut to the late photographer's friends, whom he says gave it their blessing; a meeting with Cunningham's niece, Patricia Simonson, who controls his archives, resulted in access to roughly 3 million photographs. A proposal for Sarah Jessica Parker to serve as narrator met with a quick yes. The film is being released by Greenwich Entertainment, which helped release the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo" in 2018.

"Some people say he would have hated all this attention," Bozek says of Cunningham. "But other of his friends say the opposite – that in his own way, he would have loved this."