TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Jennifer Lopez summer rom-com 'Marry Me' moves to 2022

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 8, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Getty Images/Phillip Faraone

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Another summer 2020 movie is moving: "Marry Me," a romantic comedy featuring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, has been postponed until next year, according to the studio, Universal Pictures.

The film’s new theatrical release date has been pushed to February 11, 2022. It was originally scheduled for this coming May 14.

"Marry Me" casts two music powerhouses as versions of themselves: Lopez plays the Latin music star Kat Valdez, while rising hitmaker Maluma — making his feature-film debut — plays her beau, Bastian. When Kat finds Bastian has been unfaithful, she has an onstage meltdown and decides to marry a random face in the crowd, a math teacher named Charlie Gilbert (Wilson). According to Universal’s synopsis, "What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance."

Several studios have postponed big releases during the pandemic, but Universal has stood out for its readiness to shift titles to home entertainment platforms rather than save them for theaters. Postponing "Marry Me" by 10 months seems to signal the studio’s belief that it could a be potential hit, especially over Valentine’s Day weekend.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies and Gary Oldman 'Mank' leads Critics Choice nominees
Christina Milian, left, and Naya Rivera are seen Milian to take over Rivera's role on 'Step Up' series
Lisa Vanderpump's new TV show, "Overserved," debuts March Lisa Vanderpump to host 'dinner party' show on E!
"Wayne's World" stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Here are the best and worst Super Bowl commercials
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade hosts the two-part "Washington's Fox streaming show highlights LI spy ring
This photo provided by Tide shows a scene The Super Bowl commercials with the most buzz
Didn’t find what you were looking for?