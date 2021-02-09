Another summer 2020 movie is moving: "Marry Me," a romantic comedy featuring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, has been postponed until next year, according to the studio, Universal Pictures.

The film’s new theatrical release date has been pushed to February 11, 2022. It was originally scheduled for this coming May 14.

"Marry Me" casts two music powerhouses as versions of themselves: Lopez plays the Latin music star Kat Valdez, while rising hitmaker Maluma — making his feature-film debut — plays her beau, Bastian. When Kat finds Bastian has been unfaithful, she has an onstage meltdown and decides to marry a random face in the crowd, a math teacher named Charlie Gilbert (Wilson). According to Universal’s synopsis, "What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance."

Several studios have postponed big releases during the pandemic, but Universal has stood out for its readiness to shift titles to home entertainment platforms rather than save them for theaters. Postponing "Marry Me" by 10 months seems to signal the studio’s belief that it could a be potential hit, especially over Valentine’s Day weekend.